Ismail Sabri should stop making “motherhood statements” but act or explain why no action is being taken against two former Prime Ministers for violating the Health Ministry SOP for the Malacca general election

The Prime Minister, Ismail Sabri should stop making “motherhood statements” but act or explain why no action is being taken against the two former Prime Ministers, Najib Razak and Muhyiddin Yassin, for violating the Health Ministry SOP for the Malacca General Election banning physical election campaigns and “disguised” events.

Ismail Sabri has an alternative – admit that the Health Ministry SOP was not suitable and not well thought through and should be repealed and replaced by a more suitable one – the result of the consultation of the Health Ministry, Election Commission, the political parties and interested NGOs.

Or is the Malacca general election to see a new form of Dua Darjat in the Covid-19 pandemic SOP, completely at variance with the 2022 Budget which aims to safely open up the economy and the country without worsening the Covid-19 pandemic?

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement (2) by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, 2nd November 2021