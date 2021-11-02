The DAP CEC unanimously resolved to reject all four Melaka government Assemblymen that had earlier withdrawn support for then Melaka chief minister Sulaiman Md Ali, to be nominated as PH candidates for the coming state general elections on 20 November 2021

At a meeting last night, the DAP CEC unanimously resolved to reject all four Melaka government Assemblymen that had earlier withdrawn support for then Melaka chief minister Sulaiman Md Ali, to be nominated as PH candidates for the coming state general elections on 20 November 2021. PKR president Anwar Ibrahim had publicly stated that two of the four Assemblymen from UMNO are still being considered.

Clearly DAP has only been successful in convincing our allies in PH to reject only two out of the four Assemblymen as PH candidates in the Melaka state general election, whilst two are still being considered. DAP has been consistent in defending our principles, ideals and integrity that PH must distance itself from “kleptocrats, opportunists and crooks” to maintain and not lose the moral high ground.

It has been said that to achieve victory in Malacca, we must tactically join with anyone that can give Pakatan Harapan victory. However, the ends do not justify the means, particularly when their commitment towards genuine political reforms that benefit the people and nation is suspect.

Unfortunately, DAP has been previously outvoted within PH by PKR and Amanah, and compelled to abide by the majority decision in the interests of coalition unity. However, this does not mean that such a majority decision previously made is correct. DAP hopes that good sense will prevail within PH and urges our PH allies to choose those who are sincere towards the aspirations of PH and not those motivated by sheer political opportunism.

Pakatan Harapan must not make the same mistake again by losing the moral high ground to allow the final two of the four Assemblymen to stand as Pakatan Harapan candidates in the Melaka state general election.

