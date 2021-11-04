2021 DAP Deepavali Message by DAP Secretary-General and MP for Bagan Lim Guan Eng

DAP wishes Malaysian Hindus a Happy Deepavali. Despite the challenges of living under the new normal caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic recession, Malaysia continues to be distracted by those in government who play up racial and religious sentiments as well as discriminate and interfere in the lifestyle of non-Muslims and non-Malays.

Customs and business practices that have continued for decades are unfairly disrupted with retrospective rules and regulations. The 2022 Budget neglects non-Muslims and non-Malays in providing them for less than 0.1% of the RM 332 billion Budget, despite comprising more than 30% of the population. This unfair allocation is not helped by the scandalous expose of a large portion of the RM100 million MITRA funds that benefited politically connected individuals from political parties at the expense of the Indian community at large.

We must not despair but unite as one against those in government pursuing such a racist and extremist religious agenda. Truth, justice and freedom must not be mere words but core principles that must be upheld to ensure prosperity for all. Let us dedicate ourselves to the fundamental premise of the Federal Constitution that Malaysia belongs to both Muslims and non-Muslims, Malays and non-Malays from Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak.

Please stay safe and healthy with the hope that we can celebrate Deepavali next year in a more open and relaxed manner.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

