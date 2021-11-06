Vote for candidates that serves all Malaysians regardless of race, religion and background

DAP urges Melaka voters to come out and vote for candidates that serve all Malaysians regardless of race, religion and background. The future state government and elected state government must be inclusive and not discriminatory.

The BN Melaka state government has demonstrated that it is a divisive government as well as practice policies that favour cronies at the expense of the rakyat. Prime Minister Ismail Sabri’s concept of Keluarga Malaysia cannot be mere lip service but must be followed by action and policies that represent all Malaysians.

Unfortunately, it is difficult for Ismail to advise the Melaka state government to be representative of all communities when his 2022 Budget is clearly and unequivocally unfair to the non-Malay communities. DAP does not oppose any allocation given to non-bumis or Malaysians but is against the pathetic Budget allocations given to non-bumis amounting to less than 0.1% of the largest Budget ever of RM331 billion.

For non-Malays comprising 30% of the population, to receive 0.1% of the Budget allocation has created unhappiness and dissatisfaction even amongst Malays and bumis. Looking at it another way, the government has announced the Budget 2022’s allocation for the bumiputera community of RM11.4 billion, with the non-bumiputera communities receiving about RM300 million. This works out to about RM577 per bumiputera, RM75 per Indian and RM15 per Chinese. Is this the fairness and justice in the government and Ismail’s Keluarga Malaysia?

Melaka voters should take this opportunity to reject BN or PN candidates adopting an extremist political agenda and support candidates that seek to represent and work for all races and religions.

Anthony Loke Will Be The DAP Central Executive Committee(CEC) Director Of The Melaka State General Elections.

DAP National Organising Secretary Loke Siew Fook will be the DAP CEC Director of the Melaka state general elections on 20 November 2021. DAP Melaka state election Director will be Kota Melaka MP Khoo Poay Tiong. DAP will be putting up 8 candidates as follows,(incumbents otherwise stated):-

N07 Gadek – G Saminathan

N15 Pengkalan Batu – Muhamad Danish Zainudin (new)

N 16 Ayer Keroh – Kerk Chee Yee

N19 Kesidang – Allex Seah Shoo Chin

N20 Kota Laksamana – Low Chee Leong

N21 Duyong – Damian Yeo Shen Li

N22 Bandar Hilir – Ms Leng Chau Yen (new)

N24 Bemban – Tey Kok Kiew

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, 6th November 2021