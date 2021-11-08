Youths must be engaged to play a major role in political movement

The festival of Deepavali where light triumphs over darkness has great significance not only to the Indian community but to the whole of humanity, who struggle day in and day out, through trials and tribulations.

What makes Deepavali unique according to Hindu mystics is that the light over darkness is not merely about fighting what is unjust in society, but also a light that offers clarity to one’s life. It in fact touches the idealism of a youth that constantly seeks change.

The Covid-19 pandemic situation which brought about a dark devastating impact on the lives of many, have seen that darkness give way to a liberating light, light that reminds us that we have to break through the inertia of life, and come up with new innovative solutions in an uncertain world.

To carry this torch of light over darkness we need the strength, creativity and dynamism of the youth to move the nation forward. We need to be liberated from racial and religious centered politics of the old and into the light of serving the common good.

We in Ipoh Barat have come up with various programs for the Youth to empower themselves. We have worked with All-Party Parliamentary Group Malaysia (APPGM) in reaching out to the youth on environmental and leadership training. We are currently working with NGOs on training the urban poor in urban farming and we are in the process of addressing land matters that affect the urban poor.

This is in line with sustainable development goals that strive to reduce poverty and protect the environment.

I will be meeting the Australian Ambassador soon to discuss opportunities for Malaysian youth to work in Australia. There is a great opportunity to learn the latest technology and skills in various fields which could be transferred to Malaysia for the long term.

We are open to hear the voice of our youth who are the voice of our future. We would like to hear more from you on how to build a just and democratic nation.

The youth carry the light of enlightenment and hope for the future multi-ethnic and religious Malaysia.

M Kula Segaran MP for Ipoh Barat

Media statement by M Kula Segaran in Ipoh on Monday, 8th November 2021