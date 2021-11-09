Although the exponential increase of Covid-19 cases and deaths in Malaysia have been halted, will Covid-19 pandemic statistics on Ismail Sabri’s First 100 days as ninth Prime Minister of Malaysia on Nov. 28 see cumulative totals of 2.6 million Covid-19 cases and 30,000 Covid-19 deaths?

We have stopped the exponential increase of Covid-19 cases and deaths in Malaysia, although 4,543 Covid-19 cases and 58 Covid-19 deaths recorded yesterday highlights the agonisingly slow rate of such reduction in Malaysia.

We are not only unable to end the longest Covid-19 wave in the world – the third Covid-19 wave continuing for 14 months since the Sabah state general election last year – but we are performing worse than Indonesia and even India in reduction of daily Covid-19 cases and Covid-19 deaths.

Yesterday was not only Indonesia’s 25th consecutive day of daily new Covid-19 cases in triple-digit numbers, but the 39th consecutive day of daily Covid-19 deaths in double digit numbers – 244 daily new Covid-19 cases and 12 daily Covid-19 deaths (as compared to Malaysia’s 4,542 new cases and 58 Covid-19 deaths yesterday).

We are losing not only to Indonesia, but to India.

India has over 43 times the population of Malaysia, but India recorded 7,841 daily new Covid-19 cases and 304 daily Covid-19 deaths yesterday as compared to Malaysia’s 4,543 daily new Covid-19 cases and 58 Covid-19 deaths.

I believe that the Pakatan Harapan Government, if it had not been toppled by the Sheraton Move conspiracy in February 2020, would have kept the Covid-19 cases and deaths very low, like South Korea, which today ranks No. 73 among nations with the most cumulative total of Covid-19 cases. South Korea’s cumulative totals yesterday were 381,694 Covid-19 cases and 2,980 Covid-19 deaths.

In contrast, although the exponential increase of Covid-19 cases and deaths in Malaysia have been halted, Covid-19 pandemic statistics on Ismail Sabri’s First 100 days as ninth Prime Minister of Malaysia on Nov. 28 may see cumulative totals of 2.6 million Covid-19 cases and 30,000 Covid-19 deaths in Malaysia?

And are we to maintain our rank as the No. 20th nation in the world with the most cumulative total of Covid-19 cases?

This is the price of the Sheraton Move conspiracy – instead of less than half a million Covid-19 cases and less than 3,000 Covid-19 deaths, we are heading towards Ismail Sabri’s First 100 Days as Ninth Prime Minister of Malaysia with 2.6 million Covid-19 cases and 30,000 Covid-19 deaths!

This is the overwhelming reason why Pakatan Harapan signed the confidence-supply-reform (CSR) Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Ismail Sabri on Sept. 13, 2021 – to save Malaysian lives and livelihoods as we must stop the exponential increase of Covid-19 cases and deaths to reach four or five million Covid-19 cases and over 100,000 Covid-19 deaths in Malaysia.

What will be the Covid-19 pandemic statistics on Khairy Jamaluddin’s first 100 days as the new Health Minister on Dec. 7, 2021?

This is why I suggested that Khairy should convene an urgent meeting of public and private health experts to find out how Malaysia can get better and faster results in ending Malaysia’s long third wave since September last year .

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, 9th November 2021