Election Commission failing its national duty to conduct “free, fair and and clean” Malacca general election with its antediluvian, anachronistic and antiquated election SOPs imposing a virtual ban on physical campaigning

The Election Commission is failing in its national duty to conduct “free, fair and clean” Malacca general election on November 20, 2021 with its antediluvian, anachronistic and antiquated election SOPs imposing a virtual ban on physical campaigning.

Malacca is in Phase 4 of the National Recovery Plan (NRP). Is this the phase for the virtual ban on physical campaigning for elections? If so, when will physical campaigning be allowed?

Why can’t the Election Commission strike a proper balance between ensuring “free, fair and clean” Malacca general election and prevention of Covid-19 infection?

The Ministry of Education has announced that educational institutions under the Education Ministry in Perlis, Perak, Penang, Sabah and Kedah will resume operations on Nov 21 and 22, in accordance with the regulations stipulated under Phase Four of the National Recovery Plan (NRP).

It was announced that Malaysia and Singapore will launch a Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) between Changi Airport and Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) from Nov 29, 2021.

But the Election Commission continues to hide its head in the sand, oblivious to the need for Malaysia to “live with Covid” with the Covid-19 pandemic transiting from a pandemic to an endemic.

The Election Commission’s virtual total ban on all physical campaigning for the general election in Malacca is most disadvantageous and to the detriment of Opposition parties, who do not have access to radio and television facilities.

It is clear that the Election Commission has completely disregarded its responsibility to ensure that the Malacca General Election is conducted in a “free, fair and clean” manner, instead of allowing any form of abuse of power and corrupt practice in the election.

Lawyers have said that the Health Ministry’s blanket ban on all physical campaigning in Malacca state general election is against the law and that the government should instead allow activities where physical distancing was possible but which also complied with SOPs to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infections.

Will the Election Commission listen to immediately revise the election SOPs for the Malacca State Election, with Malacca voters slated to vote on November 20?

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement (2) by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, 9th November 2021