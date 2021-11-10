Its unbelievable – Malaysia not only losing out to Indonesia and Philippines but also to India and China in daily new Covid-19 cases and deaths in battling Covid-19 pandemic!

Yesterday, Malaysia did a rebound for the second consecutive day, increasing its daily new Covid-19 cases and Covid-19 deaths to 5,403 cases and 78 deaths, as compared to 4,343 daily new Covid-19 cases and 35 deaths two days earlier.

What makes the rebound particularly shocking and unbelievable is that Malaysia is not only losing out to Indonesia and Philippines in ASEAN, but also losing out to India and China in Asia.

Yesterday, Indonesia recorded 434 new Covid-19 cases (Indonesia’s 26th consecutive day in triple-digit numbers) and 21 Covid-19 deaths (Indonesia’s 40th consecutive day in double-digit numbers) while Philippines recorded 1,407 daily new Covid-19 cases and 46 Covid-19 deaths.

What is more shocking is that India, which has over 43 times the population of Malaysia, is performing better than Malaysia recording 4,502 daily new Covid-19 cases and 64 Covid-19 deaths yesterday.

China, which is now ranked No. 113 among nations with the most cumulative total of Covid-19 cases as compared Malaysia’s global rank of No. 20, recorded 62 new Covid-19 cases and zero Covid-19 deaths yesterday.

Khairy Jamaluddin has succeeded in ending the exponential increase of Covid-19 cases and deaths in Malaysia but he has failed to end the third Covid-19 wave in Malaysia – which is becoming the longest Covid-19 wave in the world lasting over 14 months since the Sabah state general election in September last year.

Malaysians are paying a heavy price for the Sheraton Move conspiracy in February 2020, as I believe that whatever its faults, the Pakatan Harapan government would have kept the Covid-19 cases and deaths very low, like South Korea, which today ranks No. 73 among nations with the most cumulative total of Covid-19 cases.

South Korea’s cumulative totals yesterday were 383,407 Covid-19 cases and 2,998 Covid-19 deaths.

In contrast, although the exponential increase of Covid-19 cases and deaths in Malaysia have been halted, Covid-19 pandemic statistics is still on the high side with cumulative total of 2,516,255 Covid-19 cases and 29,427 Covid-19 deaths.

This is the price of the Sheraton Move conspiracy – instead of less than half a million Covid-19 cases and less than 3,000 Covid-19 deaths under a Pakatan Harapan government.

One the the reasons Pakatan Harapan signed the confidence-supply-reform (CSR) Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Prime Minister Ismail Sabri on Sept. 13, 2021 was to save Malaysian lives and livelihoods by stopping the exponential increase of Covid-19 cases and deaths to reach four, five or even six million Covid-19 cases and over 100,000 Covid-19 deaths in Malaysia.

But Khairy should explain why Malaysia is performing so poorly in the Covid-19 pandemic, losing out not only to Indonesia and Philippines in ASEAN but to India and China in Asia.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, 10th November 2021