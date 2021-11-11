Despite umpteenth times of talk of “light at the end of the tunnel” since last year, the total ban on any form physical campaigning in Malacca general election shows the light is not there

For umpteenth time since last year, Muhyiddin Yassin had been talking about seeing light at the end of the tunnel in the Covid-19 pandemic – from when he was the eighth Prime Minister of Malaysia to yesterday when he was an ordinary MP in Parliament.

But the “light at the end of the tunnel” proved to be very flickering, and although Malaysia ranks 10th among countries with the highest full Covid-19 inoculation rate, we rank among the world’s top 20th country for the most cumulative total of Covid-19 cases and daily new Covid-19 cases, while having the highest daily Covid-19 death per million people in ASEAN and Asia (the Asian average is 0.31 compared to Malaysia’s 2.38 on November 9, 2021).

Fortuitously, after Muhyiddin spoke in Parliament, daily new Covid-19 cases yesterday surged from previous day of 5,402 cases to 6,243 cases – the highest in two weeks and much higher than the 2,232 daily new Covid-19 cases and four Covid-19 deaths recorded on January 11 this year when Muhyiddin declared an emergency purportedly to bring the Covid-19 pandemic in Malaysia under control!

How can there be light at the end of the tunnel when all forms of physical campaigning is banned in the Malacca general election in the name of Covid-19 pandemic?

Malaysians are paying a heavy price in cumulative totals of Covid-19 cases and Covid-19 deaths because of the Sheraton Move conspiracy in Feb. 2020 as it is clear that Malaysia cannot see light at the end of the tunnel with the pre-emergency situation on Covid-19 pandemic restored on polling day of the Malacca general election on November 20, 2021.

When Malacca voters go to poll on Nov. 20, Malaysia will have nearly three million cumulative total of Covid-19 cases and over 30,000 Covid-19 deaths, including 6,000 Brought-in-Dead (BID) Covid-19 deaths.

The voters of Malacca must show their disgust at the abysmal failure of the two backdoor, undemocratic and illegitimate governments after the Sheraton Move conspiracy in Feb. 2020 to bring the Covid-19 pandemic under control when they vote on Nov . 20, 2021.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, 11th November 2021