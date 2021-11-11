Can the Agenda Nasional Malaysia Sihat (ANMS) succeed when the government is not prepared to admit that Malaysia has become one of the worst performing nations in the world in the Covid-19 pandemic?

The Prime Minister Ismail Sabri today launched the Agenda Nasional Malaysia Sihat (ANMS) to help the Malaysian Family face and cope with the endemic phase of Covid-19 pandemic by cultivating a healthy lifestyle and promoting environmental sustainability.

The ANMS agenda is for a period of 10 years, from 2021 to 2030 and the implementation is to be divided into two terms; the first from 2021 until 2025, and the second from 2026 and will end in 2030.

Can the ANMS succeed when the government is not prepared too admit that Malaysia has become one of the worst performing nations in the world in the Covid-19 pandemic and the political parties in government are doing their utmost to prevent the Covid-19 pandemic from becoming one of the top issues in the Malacca state general election on Nov. 20, 2021?

In fact, the contrary is taking place.

Yesterday, the Perikatan Nasional and Bersatu President, Muhyiddin Yassin spoke for the umpteenth time about “the light at the end of the tunnel” in the Covid-19 pandemic when he spoke on the 2022 Budget in Parliament – and Muhyiddin had been speaking since last year about “light at the end of the tunnel” in the Covid-19 pandemic from his capacity as Prime Minister to no more a Prime Minister.

But the “light at the end of the tunnel” proved to be very fickle, as although Malaysia ranks 10th among countries with the highest full Covid-19 inoculation rate, we rank among the world’s top 20th country for the most cumulative total of Covid-19 cases and daily new Covid-19 cases, while having the highest daily Covid-19 deaths per million people in ASEAN and Asia (the Asian average is 0.31 compared to Malaysia’s 2.38 on November 9, 2021).

Fortuitously, after Muhyiddin spoke in Parliament yesterday, daily new Covid-19 cases yesterday surged from previous day of 5,402 cases to 6,243 cases – the highest in two weeks and much higher than the 2,232 daily new Covid-19 cases and four Covid-19 deaths recorded on January 11 this year when Muhyiddin declared an emergency purportedly to bring the Covid-19 pandemic in Malaysia under control!

How can Muhyiddin be talking about “light at the end of tunnel” when the Election Commission has virtually banned all forms of physical campaigning in the Malacca general election in the name of Covid-19 pandemic?

When the voters of Malacca go to the poll on November 20, there would be a cumulative total of nearly three million cases in Malaysia with over 30,000 Covid-19 deaths including 6,000 Brought-in-Dead (BID) Covid-19 deaths – most unimaginable figures.

What is shocking is that Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Barisan Nasional (BN) are conspiring to put Malacca into denial, by ensuring that the three million Covid-19 cases and 30,000 Covid-19 deaths in Malaysia are not top issues in the Malacca general election.

Malaysians are paying a heavy price in cumulative totals of Covid-19 cases and Covid-19 deaths because of the Sheraton Move conspiracy in Feb. 2020, which toppled a democratically-elected Pakatan Harapan government after 22 months and ushered in backdoor, undemocratic and illegitimate governments.

I believe that whatever its faults, the Pakatan Harapan government would have kept the Covid-19 cases and deaths very low, like South Korea, which today ranks No. 73 among nations with the most cumulative total of Covid-19 cases – 388,351 cases and 3,033 Covid-19 deaths.

In contrast, Covid-19 pandemic statistics are still on the very high side with cumulative totals of 2,522,498 Covid-19 cases and 29,486 Covid-19 deaths.

The voters of Malacca must show their disgust and rejection of the abysmal failure of the two backdoor, undemocratic and illegitimate governments after the Sheraton Move conspiracy in Feb. 2020 to bring the Covid-19 pandemic under control when they vote on Nov. 20, 2021.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement (2) by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, 11th November 2021