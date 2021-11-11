DAP welcomes the announcement made by Pakatan Harapan chairperson Anwar Ibrahim that Amanah’s Adly Zahari is PH’s choice for Melaka Chief Minister

DAP welcomes the announcement made by Pakatan Harapan chairperson Anwar Ibrahim that Amanah’s Adly Zahari is PH’s choice for Melaka Chief Minister. Adly is the most suitable candidate as he was the former PH Chief Minister of Melaka for 22 months. Adly is widely accepted and popularly known as a people-friendly Chief Minister with a clean background implementing people-centric policies for the Melaka rakyat regardless of race, religion or background.

Adly’s choice will also help PH to get back on track with our reformist agenda in line with PH’s ideals and principles that can connect with the aspirations of the ordinary rakyat. PH’s election manifesto of Maju Bersama Rakyat includes 32 initiatives to help the rakyat and businesses save lives and livelihood.

Uniting around a competent Chief Minister candidate in Adly, PH offers a genuine alternative in contrast to the failed PN or BN administrations that failed both to manage the COVID-19 pandemic causing record infections and deaths as well as failed to overcome the economic recession. Both PN and BN have no credibility and track record in uniting the people, being inclusive and putting the people ahead of cronies.

DAP supports the suggestion of Anwar for a televised debate between the PH and BN Malacca chief minister candidate to allow the voters to make an informed choice. Unfortunately PN has still been unable to decide on their candidate for Chief Minister. DAP urges Communications and Multimedia Minister Annuar Musa to act speedily so that all parties may be given equal airtime on national television and radio to campaign for the Malacca polls following the ban on candidates and political parties to campaign or even meet voters.

There is no reason for any delay in view of the well-received television debate between me and Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong on Wee’s failed cabotage policy on submarine cable repairs. Despite the failure of Wee to stick to facts and figures, this will allow voters to make up their own mind who is best qualified, competent, and credible with the political integrity to carry out a reformist agenda and establish a good government.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, 11th November 2021