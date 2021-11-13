Will the Ismail Sabri government end up as a “kerajaan gagal” like the Muhyiddin government, unable to win the war against the Covid-19 pandemic

The Covid-19 pandemic statistics in Malaysia are again getting grim, with the Health Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah warning that the domestic Covid-19 situation may worsen yet again.

Yesterday, there were 6,517 daily new Covid-19 cases, bringing the cumulative infections to 2,535,338 cases, the highest in 21 days since October 22.

Will the Ismail Sabri government end up as a “kerajaan gagal” like the Muhyiddin government, unable to win the war against the Covid-19 pandemic and ending the longest Covid-19 wave in the world in Malaysia which was caused by Muhyiddin Yassin and Bersatu’s greed to capture Sabah state power in September last year?

Yesterday was the third consecutive day where new cases in Malaysia were above 6,000 cases.

In sharp contrast, yesterday was Indonesia’s 29th consecutive day with daily new Covid-19 casers in triple-digit numbers, recording 399 daily Covid-19 cases and 20 Covid-19 deaths – the 43rd consecutive day where Malaysia had more Covid-19 deaths than Indonesia.

While Indonesians are looking to the day when Indonesia will have double-digit for daily new Covid-19 cases, Malaysia is struggling to keep below 6,000 cases for daily new Covid-19 cases!

Even Philippines recorded less daily new cases yesterday – 1,894 Covid-19 cases.

Why is Malaysia performing so badly in the war against Covid-19 pandemic as compared to other ASEAN countries?

The voters of Malacca must look at the Covid-19 statistics for the whole country when they vote for the Malacca general election, for the economy and social life in Malacca cannot viably return to normal if Covid-19 pandemic statistics throughout the country gets more serious and grim.

It is no use Malacca have good Covid-19 pandemic statistics if the numbers for the whole country is bad.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Malacca on Saturday, 13th November 2021