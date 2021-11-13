If retaining the status quo in allowing Timah Whiskey to maintain its name is being dishonestly spinned by Wee Ka Siong as a gain for the non-Malay rights, what about the ban of the sale of alcohol in Chinese medicine halls and sundry shops by Kuala Lumpur City Hall(DBKL)?

MCA President Wee Ka Siong is portraying the Cabinet decision to allow Timah whiskey to maintain its name as a big gain for the non-Malay community and non-Muslims, shows the steep descent and extent of how much the rights and status of non-Muslims has deteriorated when MCA got back into government and Wee was appointed as Transport Minister. A non-issue like retaining the name of Timah whiskey requiring Cabinet approval has made Malaysia an international laughing-stock and shows how perilous the position of non-Malays and non-Muslims are under the current Federal government.

If retaining the status quo in allowing Timah whiskey to maintain its name is being dishonestly spinned by Wee Ka Siong as a gain for the non-Malay rights, what about the more serious matter of banning the sale of alcohol in Chinese medicine halls and sundry/grocery shops by DBKL? Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong along with Domestic Trade and Cooperatives Minister Alexander Nanta Linggi should be ashamed that they cannot handle such a simple matter as a name that was clearly in reference to “bijih timah” – the Bahasa Malaysia term for iron ores, until it required the intervention of Cabinet.

If both Minister stated that retaining the name Timah whiskey as a demonstration of “Keluarga Malaysia”, whilst supporting the ban on the sale of alcohol in Chinese medicine halls and grocery/sundry shops that has been undisturbed since Merdeka, then they are out of touch and disconnected with the aspirations of Malaysians, particularly non-Malays and non-Muslims. The ban on the sale of alcohol by DBKL in the capital city clearly interferes in the traditional business practices and customary lifestyle of non-Muslims that is contrary to the Keluarga Malaysia and the diversity and multi-racial and multi-cultural character of Kuala Lumpur.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Speech by Lim Guan Eng during the Virtual Ceramah in Melaka on Saturday, 13th November 2021