Selangor DAP election results an inspiring example for Malacca voters to lead Malaysia in long-term struggle lasting 20-30 years for Malaysian First objective

The Selangor DAP election results are an inspiring example for Malacca voters to lead Malaysia in long-term struggle lasting 20-30 years for the Malaysian First objective.

I congratulate Gobind Singh Deo for being re-elected Selangor DAP State Chairman and Ng Sze Han for being elected Selangor DAP State Secretary, and all the rest of the Selangor DAP committee members.

The responsibility of the Selangor DAP state leadership is a great one in current tumultuous political changes in Malaysia.

We must be clear-sighted in our political vision and firm in our political conviction and principles, and not be in the market-place for sale to the highest bidder.

We do not want Malay first, Chinese first, Indians first, Kadazans first, Ibans first, but always Malaysians first.

We must leverage on the values and virtues of the four great human civilizations which meet in confluence in Malaysia – Malay/Islamic, Chinese, Indian and Western – to undo the damages of the last half a century which saw Malaysia losing out to one nation after another, and become a world-class great nation.

The DAP’s challenge is to become a political party for all Malaysians and be accepted by all Malaysians, regardless of race, religion or region.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media comment by Lim Kit Siang in Malacca on Sunday, 14th November 2021