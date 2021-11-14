5 reasons Keluarga Malaysia is failing

The previous government under Muhyiddin Yassin is seen as a deplorable failure in handling the COVID-19 pandemic that caused the loss of nearly 30,000 lives and 2.54 million infections as well as the failure to overcome the ensuing economic recession. Ismail Sabri has attempted to introduce the Keluarga Malaysia concept to replace the failures of the past. However, Keluarga Malaysia has failed to respect the basic principles of the Federal Constitution of freedom, justice, democracy and prosperity for all.

How can Keluarga Malaysia unite all Malaysians and ensure political stability when PN and BN are fighting each other like cats and dogs in the Melaka state general elections? The attacks and counter-attacks using words like stupid and evil as well as daring each other to bring down the Johor state government raises immediate questions how BN and PN can continue to govern effectively in Putrajaya.

Keluarga Malaysia is not inclusive and fair to all Malaysians, when the 2022 Budget gives less money to the non-Malay community even though the 2022 Budget is RM 332 billion as compared to PH 2020 Budget of RM297 billion. DAP does not oppose RM11.4 billion to bumis or any additional allocations for Islam. DAP objects to the injustice of the pathetic Budget allocations given to non-bumis amounting to RM465 million, including vernacular education, is 1.4% of the largest Budget ever of RM332 billion. This 1.4% is not on par with the 30% population of non-Malays in Malaysia.

Keluarga Malaysia has made more political appointments to GLCs and Special Envoys with Ministerial status than Muhyiddin Yassin. How can politicians contribute productively and efficiently on specialised matters where they have no professional expertise? This is just like asking a politician to do a medical surgery or fly a plane.

Keluarga Malaysia has also failed to deliver on its promises of faster internet or the Kuala Lumpur Singapore High Speed Rail(HSR). Under PH, the HSR project was looked at again to restructure the high cost without affecting the conceptual basis of the project. Unfortunately, the HSR project no longer stops in Singapore but only in Johor Baru. This does not make the project financially feasible and is impractical.

Finally, Keluarga Malaysia has failed to act when govt agencies are used as weapons against political opponents of the government as well as highly sensitive deaths involving those under police custody, Teoh Beng Hock and Fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim.

The current Federal government has demonstrated that it is a divisive government as well as practice policies that favour cronies at the expense of the rakyat. Prime Minister Ismail Sabri’s concept of Keluarga Malaysia cannot be mere lip service but must be followed by action and policies that represent all Malaysians.

We can only win when we are united and steadfast to our ideals and principles based on the Federal Constitution where basic human rights and human dignity is upheld, mutual respect of our differences. DAP represents the best of the Federal Constitution in fighting for all as well as justice, freedom, democracy and prosperity for all. Selangor should lead by example to show the discipline needed to win our seats in Melaka.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Opening speech by Lim Guan Eng at the DAP Selangor State Ordinary Convention in Shah Alam on Sunday, 14th November 2021