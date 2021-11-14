DAP asks Prime Minister Ismail Sabri and the MCA, GPS and MIC Ministers to explain whether banning 4D gambling shops and alcohol sales to non-Muslims is the new policy of Keluarga Malaysia

DAP asks Prime Minister Ismail Sabri and the MCA, GPS and MIC Ministers to explain whether banning 4D gambling shops and alcohol sales to non-Muslims is the new policy of Keluarga Malaysia. Kedah Menteri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor had announced that he will ban the operation of all gaming shops in the state by not renewing their business licences issued by the local councils in a move “to tackle the ills resulting from gambling”.

Besides gambling controls, Muhammad Sanusi said that he would also introduce curbs on the sale of alcohol in rural parts of Kedah “where the demand for such drinks is low”. Even though the sales of 4D and alcohol are to non-Muslims and not Muslims, Muhammad Sanusi adopted PAS rhetoric into play by saying, “I do not want to be questioned in the afterlife on what I have done to curb gambling when I led the state government.” Does this mean that Muhammad Sanusi is blaming his previous boss when Muhammad Sanusi was political secretary to Azizan Abdul Razak, the late PAS Kedah Menteri Besar, that Azizan had sinned by not banning gambling during Azizan’s administration from 2008-2013?

Targeting gambling outlets and alcohol sales is a useful political device to distract attention away from the failings of the Kedah state government. By bullying a minority, the Kedah Menteri Besar feels he can reap the maximum political benefit with minimal political cost. Non-Muslims do not understand why they are singled out when they sell to non-Muslims not Muslims, especially when Muslims are prohibited from patronising these outlets.

Fines can be imposed on those who sell to Muslims but to ban such activities will be seen as PAS’ attempt to forcibly impose its extremist values on non-Muslim contrary to diversity and a plural society. PAS or anyone can discourage them, but banning them outright is a form of moral policing that denies freedom of choice for non-Muslims.

Why interfere in the lifestyle and business practices which have remained undisturbed since Merdeka? Before making such a hasty decision that is suspected of being linked to help PAS candidates in the Melaka state general election, PAS should have at least consulted its partners in government like MCA and MIC, as well as the Chinese community. Full consultations should be conducted to at least understand the financial losses incurred from this sudden and hasty decision.

Or does both MCA and MIC support such a sudden and hasty policy decision by Kedah? Again the non-Muslims will feel that they are unfairly victimised by this latest decision that interferes in their business practices and lifestyle that has been undisturbed all this while. Both Keluarga Malaysia, MCA, MIC and GPS Ministers must take full responsibility for extremist policies from PAS.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, 14th November 2021