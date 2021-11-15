If as Bersatu President, Muhyiddin could repudiate the Pakatan Harapan 2018 General Election Manifesto, what is there to prevent Muhyiddin from repudiating the Perikatan Nasional manifesto, particularly in fighting corruption?

If, as Bersatu President, Muhyiddin Yassin could repudiate the Pakatan Harapan 2018 General Election Manifesto, what is there to prevent Muhyiddin from repudiating the Perikatan Nasional manifesto, particularly the “fighting corruption” plank, which was unveiled yesterday?

Yesterday, all 28 Perikatan Nasional candidates for the Malacca polls gave an anti-corruption pledge as part of PN chairperson Muhyiddin Yassin’s launch of PN anti-graft campaign pledge in the Malacca general election.

The PN candidates pledged rejection of “any forms of corruption, irregularities and abuse of power” and that they would not involved in such activities, directly or indirectly.

Yet the first electoral scandal in the Malacca general election came from Perikatan Nasional – the motor-cycle engine oil change programme in Machap Jaya.

Although the issue raised questions on whether it is an electoral offence, it is clearly caught by the PN anti-corruption pledge which commits every PN candidate to reject all forms of electoral malpractices – directly or indirectly.

PN’s Machap Jaya candidate Tai Siong Jiul had brushed off such concerns, saying he didn’t pay for it although he admitted that his election office arranged the function and some of his friends sponsored the programme.

This is a clear case of indirect abuse of power and an electoral offence. Tai has as good as confessed that it was an indirect form of vote-buying.

Is Muhyiddin going to sack Tai Siong Juil as PN candidate for violating the PN anti-corruption pledge, even before Tai’s signature on his anti-corruption pledge was dry.

A PAS leader has claimed that Pakatan Harapan (PH) promotes communist ideology.

Muhyiddin should clarify whether he agrees with PAS, that Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad was promoting the communist ideology when he was Prime Minister under the Pakatan Harapan Government for 22 months and whether from 1981 to 2003, Malaysia had a closet communist as a Prime Minister.

Examples cited for accusing the DAP and PH government for being communistic includes the proposal in 2018 to ratify ICERD.

Only two Muslim countries have not ratified ICERD – Malaysia and Brunei.

Does Muhyiddin agree with this PAS leader that all the other Muslim countries, including Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, Turkey, Yemen, Tunisia, Algeria, Jordan, Egypt, Oman, Qatar and Kuwait are false Muslim countries because they had ratified ICERD?

When I was MP for Kota Melaka, I had been accused of all sorts of things, including being a communist.

Muhyiddin had been a Home Minister. Is he of the view that the Malaysian Police and Special Branch had been grossly negligent in allowing me to be elected for 11 terms as a Malaysian Member of Parliament although I was spreading the communist ideology?

The people responsible for Mahathir’s speech in the United Nations in September 2018 declaring that Malaysia would ratify ICERD and other UN conventions had remained a mystery to this day.

Was it Mahathir himself behind the proposal or did the idea come from the then Foreign Minister who is now back in his former portfolio, Saifuddin Abdullah?

I had been accused of being communist.

DAP had been demonized and accused as the force behind the failed proposal to ratify ICERD, when it actual fact, the DAP political leadership knew nothing of the proposal.

Let the Foreign Minister, Safuddin Abdullah, who was also the Foreign Minister at the end of 2018, tell Malaysians who was responsible for the idea of the ICERD ratification, without preparing the ground for its ratification.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Fifth article in eight-part series by Lim Kit Siang on “My Years in Malacca” on Monday, 15th November 2021