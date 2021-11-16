Let Malacca general election be the start of a new journey for Malaysia to become a world-class great nation by 2050

We are now close to the finishing line for the Malacca general election on Saturday, November 20, 2021.

There are only four days left before Malacca voters cast their vote in a general election they do not want, but which will have a far-reaching effect on the future of Malaysia – determining whether the Malaysian Dream could be realised in 2050 to become a world-class great nation, instead of continuing to lose out to one nation after another like in the past half-a-century.

The Covid-19 pandemic is a forewarning that if Malacca and Malaysia continue in their present straits, even Indonesia will overtake Malaysia in per capita GDP, national competitiveness or in global success as a modern, united and plural nation.

Indonesia has more than eight times the population of Malaysia, but for 94 consecutive days since 18th August, Malaysia has been having more daily new Covid-19 cases than Indonesia. Even more worrying is that for 42 consecutive days, Malaysia had been having more daily Covid-19 deaths than Indonesia.

This would mean that on Ismail Sabri’s First Hundred Days as the ninth Prime Minister on Nov. 29, it is unlikely to reverse the Covid-19 pandemic data for daily new Covid-19 cases and daily Covid-19 deaths for the two countries.

It would also mean that in the First Hundred Days of Khairy Jamaluddin as the new Health Minister on Dec. 7, this trend in the favour of Indonesia would continue.

Is this a premonition that the respective stocks of Malaysia and Indonesia are being reversed, where it is Malaysia who will in the next few decades be sending their sons and daughters to Indonesia to be workers and maids than the other way round for the last half a century?

If so, then let the Malacca general election be a wake-up call not only for Malacca but for Malaysia – to save Malaysia from this man-made disaster and to forge ahead with the Malaysian Dream to make Malaysia a world-class great nation by 2050.

I will not be around in 2050, but Malaysians regardless of race, religion or region, must strive to achieve this Malaysian Dream in 2050.

Let the Malacca general election on Nov. 20 be the start of this long journey towards Malaysia becoming a world-class great nation in 2050, worthy of Malacca’s pre-eminence in world civilisation 500 years ago.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, 16th November 2021