As PAS banned gambling in Kedah and raised the liquor issue violating the Rukun Negara principles of Malaysian nation-building to get votes in the Malacca general election, let Malacca voters solidly reject PAS, PN and BN candidates for this disloyalty to Rukun Negara.

I am eighty years old and I had never bought a 4D in my life. But it is wrong, extremist and intolerant to try moral policing in a multi-racial, multi-lingual, multi-religious and multicultural Malaysia.

Malaysia is the confluence of four great human civilisations – Malay/Islamic, Chinese, Indian and Western.

We must leverage on the values and virtues of these four great civilisations which comprise the great religions of the world whether Islam, Buddhism, Hinduism, Christianity, Taoism or Sikkhism.

It is in fact Instant Asia, which should not only be an attraction for tourists all over the world to Malaysia, but should the very essence of life in Malaysia.

Why should Malaysians quarrel over their different religions or their civilisational past, instead of adopting a tolerant attitude towards the diverse religions, cultures and civilisationss that meet in Malaysia to create a world-class great nation?

This is why we have the five Rukun Negara principles of Malaysian nation-building to achieve unity among Malaysians, preserve a democratic way of life to create a just society where the prosperity of the nation can be enjoyed together in a fair and equitable manner, while guaranteeing a liberal approach towards our diverse and rich traditional heritage and forging ahead towards a progressive society that will make use of science and modern technology.

These objectives are crystalised into five nation-building Rukun Negara principles, viz:

BELIEF IN GOD LOYALTY TO KING AND COUNTRY SUPREMACY OF THE CONSTITUTION RULE OF LAW COURTESY AND MORALITY

Malaysia’s trouble is that while in the seventies and eighties, the five Rukun Negara nation-building principles are taught to all students and engraved on walls of all schools, universities and important public areas, we have now Cabinet Ministers in the last two “backdoor” and illegitimate governments who do not subscribe or accept all these five nation-building Rukun Negara principles

Can the Prime Minister Ismail Sabri direct every Minister to declare full support for the five Rukun Negara nation-building principles?

Ismail Sabri cannot do so, because I know of at least three Cabinet Ministers who do not fully subscribe to the five Rukun Negara principles and are setting bad examples to the new generation of Malaysians who want to be Malaysians first, rather than Malays first, Chinese first, Indians first, Kadazans first or Ibans first.

Can Ismail Sabri declare whether his “Keluarga Malaysia” concept is founded on a rejection and repudiation of the five Rukun Negara principles.

Forty-four years ago in 1977, DAP MPs supported PAS MPs in Parliament into the wee hours of the morning to oppose the abuse of constitutional powers to declare emergency in the Kelantan and deny PAS their power base, because this was excessive and abusive exercise of constitutional power.

The DAP is a party of principles, despite all the lies and demonisation of DAP as anti-Malay and anti-Islam. On the contrary, the DAP accepts Islam as the officiao religion and the position of Rulers but everyone must move towards a Malaysian First position instead of Malay first, Chinese first, Indians first, Kadazan first or Iban first position

If PAS accepts the Rukun Negara nation-building principles and the Malaysian First objective, then the PAS Kedah Mentri Besar would hot create the gambling ban issue in Kedah to fish for votes in Malacca or exploit Timah Whisky issue for political purposes.

I call on the Malacca voters to teach PAS, PN and BN candidates a lesson in the Malacca general election on November 20, for Malaccans and Malaysians can envisage the chaos and confusion in the country if the five Rukun Negara principles and the Malaysian First objective are rejected in the country.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Sixth article in an eight-part series by Lim Kit Siang on ‘My Years in Malacca” on Tuesday, 16th November 2021