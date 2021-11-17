Will Malacca general election polling day on Saturday 20th November see daily new Covid-19 cases and Covid-19 deaths in Malaysia return to pre-emergency days of January 11, 2021 of less than 2,232 cases and four deaths or will it have more Covid-19 cases and deaths than Nomination Day on 8th November?

In another three days is the Malacca general election – a general election which the DAP and the Pakatan Harapan do not want but will have far-reaching implications and consequences for the political future not only Malacca, but of Malaysia.

One question Malaysians want to know is whether the Malacca general election on Polling Day on Saturday, 20th November 2021 will see daily new Covid-19 cases and Covid-19 deaths return to the pre-emergency days on January 11, 2021 of less than 2,232 cases and four deaths or will there be more daily Covid-19 cases and Covid-19 deaths than Nomination Day on 8th November?

From the following Covid-19 pandemic statistics for daily new Covid-19 cases and Covid-19 deaths, it is impossible that the Polling Day on 20th November will see Malaysia return to pre-Emergency Days of January 11, 2021 of less than 2,232 cases and four Covid-19 deaths:

Date Daily new Covid-19 cases Daily Covid-19 deaths 8.11.21 4,543 58 9.11.21 5,403 78 10.11.21 6,243 59 11.11.21 6,323 49 12.11.21 6,517 41 13.11.21 5,809 55 14.11.21 5,162 45 15.11.21 5,143 53 16.11.21 5,413 40

In fact, Malaysia will have more daily new Covid-19 cases on Polling Day on Saturday than on Nomination Day on November 8 although the daily Covid-19 deaths on Polling Day is likely to be less than Nomination Day.

Malaysia having more daily new Covid-19 cases on Polling Day as compared to Nomination Day represents the failure of the Ismail Sabfi government’s Covid-19 policy and strategy in not being able to move faster to reduce the increase of Covid-19 cases, but having less daily Covid-19 deaths on Polling Day as compared to Nomination Day highlights the importance of the confidence-supply-reform (CSF) memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the Pakatan Harapan leaders and Prime Minister Ismail Sabri on Sept.13 as the single highest national priority is to save lives and livelihoods and to win the war against the Covid-19 pandemic.

I am very concerned that we continue to lag behind Indonesia, which has more than eight times the population of Malaysia, in daily new Covid-19 cases and Covid-19 deaths, which is again illustrated by yesterday’s data which showed Indonesia having 347 daily new Covid-19 cases and 15 Covid-19 deaths as compared to 5,412 daily new Covid-19 cases and 40 Covid-19 deaths for Malaysia.

In fact, yesterday we lost out to Philippines which had reduced its daily new Covid-19 cases to triple-digit figure of 849 cases.

I cannot understand why Malaysia is performing so poorly in the war against the Covid-19 pandemic as compared to Indonesia and Philippines.

We are beginning to lose out to India, a country has a population more than 42 times that of Malaysia. On 15th November, India had four-digit increase of daily new Covid-19 cases – less than 4,000 cases compared to Malaysia, when India once had a daily peak of 414,433 Covid-19 new cases on May 6, 2021.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Malacca on Wednesday, 17th November 2021