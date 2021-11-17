PH emphasizes the need to increase budget allocations for Sabah, Sarawak and all Malaysians facing the COVID-19 pandemic and economic recession

Today PH representatives from DAP, PKR and Amanah had a post-Budget 2022 meeting with Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz and Deputy Finance Minister Mohd Shahar bin Abdullah. Amanah was led by Kuala Selangor MP Datuk Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad and PKR by Kuantan MP Fuziah Salleh. These consultations are held to discuss outstanding issues between PH and the Federal government that will be decided when Tengku Zafrul winds up the Budget debate in Parliament tomorrow.

PH emphasized the need to increase budget allocations for Sabah, Sarawak and all Malaysians facing the COVID-19 pandemic and economic recession. The Budget should represent and take care of all Malaysians on a needs basis regardless of race, religion and background.

Whilst PH appreciates the necessity to rein in the Budget deficit, there is a need to spend boldly to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic as well as help the rakyat and businesses, especially SMEs, survive. Additional Budget allocations on top of the RM332 billion 2022 Budget that is prudent will not materially affect the debt or deficit situation but may be critical in saving lives and livelihood.

