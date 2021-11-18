Call on Malacca voters to vote against PN and BN candidates because in the last 10 days, Indonesia averages 7.2% of the daily new Covid-19 cases of Malaysia when Indonesia has more than eight times the population of Malaysia

Yesterday, Malaysia recorded 6,280 daily new Covid-19 cases and 68 Covid-19 deaths, still a great distance from the day Emergency was proclaimed to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, as the daily Covid-19 statistics on January 11, 2021 when emergency was declared were 2,232 daily new Covid-19 cases and four Covid-19 deaths.

This means we have still a long way to go to end the third Covid-19 wave in Malaysia, rampaging for 14 months since September last year – the longest Covid-19 wave in the world since September last year.

Indonesia yesterday recorded 522 daily new Covid-19 cases and 13 Covid-19 deaths, which is almost the number of 12 Brought-in-Dead (BID) Covid-19 deaths in Malaysia yesterday.

I call on Malacca voters to vote against Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Barisan Nasional (BN) candidates because of Malaysia’s dismal performance in the Covid-19 pandemic, as in the last 10 days, Indonesia averages 7.2% of the daily new Covid-19 cases of Malaysia when Indonesia has more than eight times the population of Malaysia.

In the last ten days of the Malacca general election campaign, Malaysia had a total of 52,303 Covid-19 cases, as compared to Indonesia’s 3,771 Covid-19 cases or Indonesia had only 7.2% of the total Malaysian Covid-19 cases – with Indonesia having a daily average of 377 cases for the last 10 days as compared to Malaysia’s daily average of 5,230 cases for the last ten days.

I feel ashamed as a Malaysian at Malaysia’s poor performance in the war against Covid-19 pandemic when compared to other countries, like Indonesia, Philippines and even India.

The signing of the confidence-supply-reform (CSR) memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Prime Minister Ismail Sabri and the Pakatan Harapan leaders have ended the crazy upsurge of Covid-19 in Malaysia, but the process of winning the war against the Covid-19 is agonisingly slow – and a vote against PN and BN candidates on Saturday is fully merited.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Malacca on Thursday, 18th November 2021