Call on Malacca voters to vote against PN and BN candidates because in the last 10 days, Indonesia averages 7.2% of the daily new Covid-19 cases of Malaysia when Indonesia has more than eight times the population of Malaysia

Yesterday, Malaysia recorded 6,280 daily new Covid-19 cases and 68 Covid-19 deaths, still a great distance from the day Emergency was proclaimed to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, as the daily Covid-19 statistics on January 11, 2021 when emergency was declared were 2,232 daily new Covid-19 cases and four Covid-19 deaths.
This means we have still a long way to go to end the third Covid-19 wave in Malaysia, rampaging for 14 months since September last year – the longest Covid-19 wave in the world since September last year.
Indonesia yesterday recorded 522 daily new Covid-19 cases and 13 Covid-19 deaths, which is almost the number of 12 Brought-in-Dead (BID) Covid-19 deaths in Malaysia yesterday.
I call on Malacca voters to vote against Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Barisan Nasional (BN) candidates because of Malaysia’s dismal performance in the Covid-19 pandemic, as in the last 10 days, Indonesia averages 7.2% of the daily new Covid-19 cases of Malaysia when Indonesia has more than eight times the population of Malaysia.
In the last ten days of the Malacca general election campaign, Malaysia had a total of 52,303 Covid-19 cases, as compared to Indonesia’s 3,771 Covid-19 cases or Indonesia had only 7.2% of the total Malaysian Covid-19 cases – with Indonesia having a daily average of 377 cases for the last 10 days as compared to Malaysia’s daily average of 5,230 cases for the last ten days.
I feel ashamed as a Malaysian at Malaysia’s poor performance in the war against Covid-19 pandemic when compared to other countries, like Indonesia, Philippines and even India.
The signing of the confidence-supply-reform (CSR) memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Prime Minister Ismail Sabri and the Pakatan Harapan leaders have ended the crazy upsurge of Covid-19 in Malaysia, but the process of winning the war against the Covid-19 is agonisingly slow – and a vote against PN and BN candidates on Saturday is fully merited.