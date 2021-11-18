Practise Keluarga Malaysia slogan by ending citizenship woes on Children’s Day

I refer to the Prime Minister’s speech in Parliament yesterday in conjunction with World Children’s Day. The Prime Minister had reiterated the Government’s commitment to protect and defend the rights of our children in line with the spirit of Keluarga Malaysia.

The best interest of our children must be a primary consideration in the decisions and actions of this Government including those of its agencies. From Jabatan Pendaftaran Negara, Jabatan Kebajikan Masyarakat to education in schools and healthcare in public clinics and hospitals – every single application and its outcome must be based on the best interest of the child. Keluarga Malaysia is about identity and a sense of belonging. There is no better starting place for the Prime Minister to start practising his own slogan by resolving citizenship woes affecting children. Without citizenship, children are left in a vulnerable state without an identity and without any sense of belonging. Keluarga Malaysia is remote and foreign to them.

The decision by the High Court on 9 September 2021 to grant citizenship to overseas-born children of Malaysian mothers brought much joy and hope to many Malaysian mothers and children alike. However, contrary to the interests of children, this same Government filed an appeal against the High Court’s decision. A stay / temporary suspension of the High Court ruling pending its appeal was also filed by this same Government. I am not able to reconcile the Prime Minister’s aforesaid speech with the actions of his Government. The head says something but the hands and legs behave otherwise. Keluarga Malaysia are mere empty words for these affected children fighting against the might of the Government for their identity papers to be issued.

The vision of ensuring that the children of Keluarga Malaysia are not left behind must start now. It also starts with this Government establishing a ministry or at the very least, an agency dedicated solely to ensuring children’s rights are practised and protected. Actions speak louder than words. I urge Ismail Sabri to start acting on his Keluarga Malaysia slogan, end the rhetoric by withdrawing the Government’s appeal against the High Court decision today and instruct the Home Ministry to immediately issue the relevant documents to secure these children’s identity in this land. Receiving their citizenship would be the best Children’s Day gift from a Government that dishes out “Salam Keluarga Malaysia” daily.

Hannah Yeoh Tseow Suan MP for Segambut

