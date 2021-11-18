RM100 million housing for Najib must be voted by Parliament in view of the fact that Najib has become a convict although subject to appeal

There was fireworks in :Parliament today over the RM100 million housing for former Prime Minister Najib Razak, who was responsible for turning Malaysia into a kleptocracy with the 1MDB and other scandals.

The Finance Minister, Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz prevaricated over the issue instead of giving a clear straight-forward answer on the issue

Are Malaysians going to reward the Prime Minister who had caused Malaysia to lose tens and hundreds of billions of ringgit from 1MDB and other scandals with a RM100 million housing?

This is most repulsive and repugnant to decent Malaysians although it will be a victory to those completely shorn of the moral compass and the most elementary ethical values.

In view of the public furore over the issue, the RM100 million housing for Najib must be voted by Parliament in view of the fact that Najib has become a convict although subject to appeal.

When will the allocation for RM100 million housing for Najib be presented to Parliament for voting?

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media comment by Lim Kit Siang in Malacca on Thursday, 18th November 2021