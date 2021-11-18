The DAP National Legal Bureau has assisted in the filing of an action on behalf of Liew Han Eng and 3 others for judicial review of the recent decision of the Kedah Menteri Besar in not renewing the licences of premises carrying out licensed gaming activities in the state

This is to announce that the DAP National Legal Bureau has assisted in the filing of an action on behalf of Liew Han Eng and 3 others for judicial review of the recent decision of the Kedah Menteri Besar in not renewing the licences of premises carrying out licensed gaming activities in the state.

The said action was filed by Messrs Karpal Singh & Co at the Alor Setar High Court today and is supported by the affidavit of the Plaintiffs who are Alor Setar residents and have partaken in such licensed gaming activities in the past.

It will be contended by the Plaintiffs, amongst others, that the decision of the Kedah State Government to not renew such gaming licences is ultra vires the Federal Constitution as the power to issue such licenses are exclusively within the jurisdiction of Parliament.

The Plaintiffs will further contend that the said decision of the MB is unreasonable and liable to be quashed by the High Court upon an application for judicial review.

All cause papers will be served on the relevant parties in due course and we hope to obtain an early date for the hearing for leave at the Alor Setar High Court.

Ramkarpal Singh CHAIRMAN, DAP NATIONAL LEGAL BUREAU & MP FOR BUKIT GELUGOR

Media statement by Ramkarpal Singh in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, 18th November 2021