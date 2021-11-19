Call on Malacca voters to represent Malaysians to vote against PN and BN tomorrow for the loss of nearly 6,000 lives and nearly 2.6 million Covid-19 cases as well as for Malaysia having the longest Covid-19 wave in the world lasting over 14 months since the Sabah state general election in September last year

Tomorrow is Polling Day for the voters of Malacca for the Malacca general election.

I call on Malacca voters to represent Malaysia to vote against both the Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Barisan Nasional (BN) for the loss of nearly 30,000 lives, nearly 6,000 Brought-in-Dead covid-19 deaths and nearly 2.6 million Covid-19 cases, as well as for Malaysia having the longest Covid-19 wave in the world lasting over 14 months since the Sabah state general in September last year.

They should vote solidly for Pakatan Harapan and for Adly Zahari to be restored his 2018 General Election mandate to be Malacca Chief Minister again.

No Malaysian expected Malaysia to perform so poorly to end up as one of the world’s worst countries in handling the Covid-19 pandemic, especially in the early months of the Covid-19 pandemic last year, Malaysia was praised as a model country in our success in handling Covid-19 pandemic.

Malaysia has even lost out to Indonesia, both in daily new Covid-19 cases for 96 days since August 18, 2021 and daily Covid-19 deaths for 70 days since 9th September 10, 2021 except for a day on 23rd September 2021.

Yesterday, Malaysia recorded 6,380 new Covid-19 cases and 55 Covid-19 deaths while Indonesia recorded 400 new Covid-19 cases and 11 Covid-19 deaths.

In the last 11 days of the Malacca general election campaign, Malaysia had a cumulative total of 58,683 Covid-19 cases while Indonesia had a cumulative total of 4,171 Covid-19 cases – Indonesia having 7.1% of the total Malaysian Covid-19 cases during the period.

In the last 11 days of the Malacca general election, there was only one day (Nomination Day on November 8) when the daily new Covid-19 cases were in four-thousand range, five days in five-thousand range and five days in six-thousand range.

The average daily new Covid-19 cases in Malaysia in the last 11 days was 5,335 cases compared to Indonesia’s 379 cases.

This is most unsatisfactory, for it is three times more than the Covid-19 data on January 11, 2021 when emergency was declared combat the Covid-19 pandemic, when the daily new Covid-19 cases were 2,232 cases with four Covid-19 deaths;

Malacca voters should use their vote tomorrow to record their dissatisfaction and displeasure with the two “backdoor” governments since Sheraton Move conspiracy in February 2020 which undemocratically toppled the Pakatan Harapan government after 22 months, and performed sub-standard as government of Malaysia.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Malacca on Friday, 19th November 2021