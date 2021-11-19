Support for Anwar’s call for review of CSR MOU if it is taken as a blank cheque for the most repugnant and nefarious government expenditures like the RM100 million housing for Najib

I fully support Anwar Ibrahim’s call for a review of the confidence-supply-reform (CSR) memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed between Prime Minister Ismail Sabri and the Pakatan Harapan if it is taken as a blank cheque for the most repugnant and nefarious government expenditures like the RM100 million housing for Najib Razak, the person who had abused public trust and turned Malaysia into a kleptocracy.

No decent Malaysian can ever support RM100 million of public funds for housing for Najib, when he was responsible for Malaysia losing tens and even hundreds of billions of ringgit from the 1MDB and other scandals.

I am sure that even his brother, Nazir Razak, who had recently published a book named “What’s In a Name”, would not agree.

The government should demand that Najib cough out the billions of ringgit still in his command instead of allocating RNM100 million for Najib’s housing.

Is the Ismail Sabri government so bereft of moral and ethical values that it is prepared to allocate RM100 million for Najib’s housing?

There must be a commitment by the Ismail Sabri government that not a single sen is spent on the RM100 million for Najib’s housing unless and until Parliament had approved it, for I believe that even decent-minded PN and BN Members of Parliament would be revolted by the idea of RM100 million of public funds being allocated for Najib’s housing.

What is the stand of the PAS President and PAS on this issue, or they have no stand whatsoever?

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media comment by Lim Kit Siang in Malacca on Friday, 19th November 2021