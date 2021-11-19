When Najib applied for the RM100 million housing is secondary to the question that Najib is not entitled to it because of 1MDB and other scandals which cost Malaysia to suffer losses to the tune of tens and hundreds of billions of ringgit

There seems to be differences between the Finance Minister, Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz and former Prime Minister Najib Razak as to when Najib applied for the RM100 million housing – whether the application was made after the 2022 Budget was presented to Parliament on Oct. 29, 2021 or way back in 2018 after he was toppled as Prime Minister.

When Najib applied for the RM100 million housing is secondary to the question that Najib is not entitled to it because of the 1MDB and other scandals which cost Malaysia to suffer losses to the tune of tens and hundreds of billions of ringgit.

It is just repugnant and unconscionable that our children and children’s children will be burdened by this gargantuan debt but Najib is rewarded RM100 million of housing for his most unMalaysian act.

Something is very wrong with our education system if we permit such travesties in public life.

And here we have Najib as the virtual leader of the UMNO campaign in the Malacca general election with polling day set for tomorrow

Najib should announce his withdrawal as the virtual leader of the UMNO campaign in the Malacca general election in order not to taint the UMNO Malacca campaign with his colossal moral and political blemishes?

Will the UMNO campaign for the Malacca general elections officially dissociate itself from Najib’s RM100 million housing and the mutli-trillion 1MDB scandals?

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Friday, 19th November 2021