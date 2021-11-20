PH MPs should call for division and conduct bloc voting against the Prime Minister’s Department in Parliament on Monday to protest against the Cabinet’s decision granting RM100 million property to Najib Tun Razak, unfair and inadequate Budget 2022 allocations as well as restoring the KL-Singapore High Speed Rail

DAP proposes that PH MPs to call for division and conduct bloc voting against the Prime Minister’s Department in Parliament on Monday to protest against the Cabinet’s decision granting RM100 million government property to former Prime Minister Najib Tun Razak, unfair and inadequate Budget 2022 allocations as well as restoring the KL-Singapore High-Speed Rail(HSR). Even though Najib had withdrawn his application for political purposes so as not to affect the voting sentiments in the Melaka state general election, there is no guarantee that he will not renew his application later. Whether Najib decides to apply again later for the RM100 million property, the original decision of Cabinet to grant approval is wrong and must be reversed.

Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz had revealed in Parliament on 18 November that Cabinet had approved the RM100 million in recognition of Najib’s services even though Najib has been convicted for abuse of power, criminal breach of trust and money laundering leading to Najib being sentenced to 12 years imprisonment and RM210 million fine. Cabinet’s decision to grant the RM100 million property to Najib is clearly wrong and had caused mounting public anger against Prime Minister Ismail Sabri’s government. This decision makes a complete mockery of his Keluarga Malaysia concept as only benefiting their immediate political family and not all Malaysians.

The Prime Minister’s Department should also be opposed for inadequate and unfair allocations for failing to distribute on a needs basis regardless of race, religion and background particularly for Sabah, Sarawak and all Malaysians. Additional Budget allocations on top of the RM332 billion 2022 Budget that is prudent will not materially affect the debt or deficit situation but may be critical in saving lives and livelihood.

Further, the bloc voting is to object to the Prime Minister’s Department refusing to continue the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore high-speed rail (HSR) project. Instead, the present government would only allow the HSR to stop in Johor Baru and redesignate it as the Kuala Lumpur-Johor Baru HSR.

This is both impractical and financially not viable because it would deprive the states of Melaka, Johor, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan the material economic benefits of the HSR stopping at Singapore. The KL-Singapore HSR was cancelled not by PH but by the PN and BN governments. The need for the KL-Singapore HSR was one of the issues raised in the Melaka state elections where the rakyat wants the KL-Singapore HSR restored.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, 20th November 2021