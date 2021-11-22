Najib should explain whether he is completely devoid of any crumb of moral scruple as to apply for RM100 million housing as former Prime Minister despite the multi-billion ringgit 1MDB scandal which made Malaysia infamous worldwide as a kleptocracy

Parliamentary Opposition Leader, Anwar Ibrahim said the cabinet must explain why it had so easily agreed in principle to former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak’s request for a property valued at RM100 million.

Anwar is right, but a more serious question for Najib to answer is whether he is completely devoid of any crumb of moral scruple which led him to apply for RM100 million housing as former Prime Minister despite the multi-billion ringgit 1MDB scandal, which made Malaysia notorious world-wide as a kleptocracy.

In fact, Najib had been very busy in the past few days to deflect public attention from this very question, from his alleged refusal of the RM100 million housing to his proposed sale of the RM100 million housing so that the proceeds could be used to raise i-Citra withdrawal limit from RM5,000 to RM10,000.

But all this are to avoid the elephant in the room: how he could have the effrontery to submit his application for a RM100 million housing after he was evicted from office in the 14th General Election on May 9, 2018 for making Malaysia a kleptocracy, and now his equally brazen effrontery in trying to make the Malacca general election a stepping stone for him to return as the 10th Prime Minister of Malaysia.

Malaysians are still waiting for Najib’s answer.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement (2) by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, 22nd November 2021