Jimmy Wong is urged to retract his decision to quit the DAP in Sabah as we still value his vast contributions and assistance to the party and to the people

I read the announcement of the former DAP Sabah chairman and Kota Kinabalu MP Jimmy Wong about quitting the party with great shock and sadness. I would like to urge our veteran leader to reconsider his decision of quitting the party.

The main reason that triggered the resignation of Jimmy Wong is the outcome of the DAP Sabah election on 21 November 2021 where some incumbents have been voted out.

I hope Jimmy Wong can understand that the outcome of the DAP Sabah state election last Sunday might not satisfy the expectation of everyone in the DAP Sabah, but this was the outcome arising from the process of democracy.

The party leadership values the contributions of Jimmy Wong to the party and the people of Sabah in the past years. Although he has retired from active politics in Sabah, his contributions and assistance to the party in Sabah is still very much needed.

I further hope that Jimmy Wong will introspect and reflect upon his decision and retract his resignation soon.

Teresa Kok Suh Sim DAP Deputy Secretary-General & MP for Seputeh

Media statement by Teresa Kok Suh Sim in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, 23rd November 2021