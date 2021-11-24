Najib is hoping that he can sneak in and become the 10th Malaysian Prime Minister in the 15 GE without the question becoming the focal issue of the country

Najib Razak is hoping that he can sneak in and become the 10th Malaysian Prime Minister in the 15 General Election without the question become the focal issue of the country.

If Najib succeeds, Malaysia will again become the laughing stock of the world, in particular in Indonesia which had been catching up on Malaysia in the fight against corruption in the last two decades.

Malaysia is becoming more and more corrupt while Indonesia is becoming less and less corrupt – a trend which will be confirmed when Transparency International (TI) releases its 2021 Corruption Perception Index (CPI) in January 2022.

It will be a double whammy for Malaysia if the 15th General Election is held next year, with Najib returning as the 10th Prime Minister to coincide with the 2021 TI CPI, marking the downward trend for Malaysia in the war against corruption.

The Covid-19 pandemic has shown that Malaysia is performing worse than Indonesia in the war against Covid-19.

Yesterday Indonesia recorded 394 daily new Covid-19 cases and nine daily Covid-19 deaths, as compared to 5,594 daily new Covid-19 cases and 47 daily Covid-19 deaths for Malaysia, marking the 111th consecutive day since August 18 when Indonesia recorded less daily new Covid-19 cases and the 50th consecutive day since Oct. 5 less daily Covid-19 deaths than Malaysia.

Yesterday was the third day since 19th November when daily Covid-19 deaths in Indonesia fell to single-digit numbers.

Are we to lose out to Indonesia in the war against Covid-19 pandemic as well as in fighting corruption?

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, 24th November 2021