BN must deliver on their Melaka State Election campaign promises on reviving KL-Singapore High Speed Rail (HSR) and reducing chicken prices

Following the victory of BN in the Melaka state general elections on Saturday and the immediate unholy haste of swearing in of the new Melaka Chief Minister in the wee hours of Sunday morning, there is no mention on the action plan or timeline in delivering on BN election manifesto and promises. Two of the BN election promises that BN has kept a loud silence are the revival of the KL-Singapore HSR and reducing the escalating chicken prices which have gone up much higher than during the 22-month PH government.

So far neither Cabinet nor the Prime Minister has commented on this promise to revive the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore high-speed rail (HSR) project. Melaka Chief Minister Sulaiman Md Ali publicly declared that he will not allow the HSR to pass through Melaka if the HSR stops in Johor Baru and not in Singapore. Why is there no official word from the Federal government?

Stopping in Johor Baru is both impractical and financially not viable because it would deprive the states of Melaka, Johor, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan the material economic benefits of the HSR stopping at Singapore. The KL-Singapore HSR was cancelled not by PH but by the PN and BN governments.

The PH government had agreed to postpone the HSR project for two years until May 2020 by paying an abortive cost of SGD$15 million (RM45.1 million) to Singapore. This postponement would lessen the huge financial burden of the government following the RM53 billion 1MDB scandal as well as allow the Malaysian government to review the financial architecture of the KL-Singapore HSR to cut costs. Unfortunately, the PN and BN government then cancelled the KL-Singapore HSR by paying another RM 320 million in compensation to Singapore.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, 24th November 2021