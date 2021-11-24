Call upon Jimmy to retract his resignation and come back to the Party

I am saddened by our previous State Chairman Jimmy Wong’s resignation as a member of the Party. I wish to call upon Jimmy to retract his resignation and come back to the Party.

Jimmy has indeed contributed much to Sabah Dap in the past. Although he has retired from active politics he will remain as an inspiration to all of us. I recall when I was the Acting Chairman of Dap Sabah in 2019 the first thing I did was to propose to the then State Committee to appoint YB Jimmy ( as he then was ) to be our Advisor.

Meanwhile I hope Jimmy would understand that in every organisation the process of Election within the set up is unavoidable. Its a healthy process to allow members to decide the directions of the party. It is necessary for the leadership to respect the wishes of the party members.

Frankie Poon Ming Fung DAP Sabah Chairman

Media statement by Frankie Poon Ming Fung in Kota Kinabalu on Wednesday, 24th November 2021