Will Alexander Nanta Linggi resign if he cannot reverse the 100% increase in prices of daily necessities like vegetables?

Will Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi resign if he cannot reverse the soaring prices of basic necessities, like vegetables increasing by more than 100%? This morning I distributed nearly 400 food parcels to needy residents in my Bagan Parliamentary constituency badly affected by the price increase of basic necessities. I wish to thank corporate sponsors and well-wishers for their contribution.

Never before have Malaysians seen such high prices of daily necessities such as eggs, chickens, bread, vegetables and even ice cubes. The Federal government must be reminded that these daily necessities are not luxury goods but the prices are now at luxury levels. Worse is that the Federal government either appears to be uncaring or ineffective and doing nothing to check the rising prices.

The rakyat are suffering when they go to the markets. Basic necessities have escalated to the highest levels in memory, much higher than when PH was in government, and have severely eroded the purchasing power of the rakyat. Not just the B40, but many in the M40 do not know how to make ends meet with the rising prices when they go to the markets and see the price of sawi go up 100%. Many of the recipients in Bagan asked how can they afford rising prices when their salaries do not go up?

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi had blamed higher operational costs in the supply chain and assured Malaysians that soaring prices of daily necessities would be resolved by December 9. The Federal government should bear full responsibility if the prices are not brought down by December 9 but must also act now to reduce the prices in the meantime and not wait till 9 December.

Muhyiddin Yassin is known as a failed government and Prime Minister for being unable to manage the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic recession. Will the new Prime Minister Ismail Sabri be another failure like Muhyiddin for not only failing to manage the COVID-19 pandemic and economic recession but also soaring prices of basic necessities?

