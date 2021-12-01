Barisan Nasional and GPS must address stand on “Malay-only IGP” remark made by Minister

Yesterday in Parliament, the Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan made a startling remark. He said that only a Malay person can become the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) of the country. (30.11.21 Dakwaan yg tidak betul mengenai IGP)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DENEJskSttE&feature=youtu.be

Although I pointed that he made the error (as per the video) on this statement and that any Malaysian, be he/she a Malay, Chinese, Indian, Kadazan, Dusun, Murut, Bajau, Iban or Dayak, can become the Inspector General of Police (IGP) or even the Prime Minister of the country.

Although I asked Saravanan to withdraw the statement, he did not and only skirted his mistake and maintained that “positions must be given based on racial composition” (kita kena agih mengikut komposisi perkauman).

This is a dangerous, unfair and completely incorrect and misleading statement.

Nowhere in the Federal Constitution is written what Saravanan has asserted in Parliament. In fact even the position of Prime Minister is to be filled by any citizen of Malaysia as long as one has the majority support as an MP.

In fact Saravanan should go along with the criteria that only the best qualified and appointment of an IGP should be based on meritocracy and not race.

Is this what is being discussed in the cabinet? Will this be made policy if the Barisan Nasional government strengthens its grip on Putrajaya? Do the other races and other bumiputra races in Sabah and Sarawak not matter when it comes to top jobs in the country?

These are important questions that must be addressed by the federal government consisting of Barisan Nasional and the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS). They must state their stand and if their stand is not in line with that of Saravanan, a public rebuke and apology to all races must be made.

MIC should also rebuke this irresponsible statement for stirring racial sentiments.

M Kula Segaran MP for Ipoh Barat

Media statement by M Kula Segaran in Ipoh on Wednesday, 1st December 2021