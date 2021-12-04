Can Khairy’s first 100 Days on December 7 see triple-digit daily new Covid-19 cases and single-digit Covid-19 deaths?

A week ago, when on November 28, 2021 we recorded 4,239 daily new Covid-19 cases, the lowest in 196 days since May 16, and 29 daily Covid-19 deaths – second lowest in over six months – I posed the question as to when Malaysia could decrease to the day when we will record triple-digit Covid-19 new daily cases and single-digit Covid-19 deaths.

I asked this question for two reasons: firstly, this objective seemed within reach on Nov. 28; and secondly, Indonesia had been recording triple-digit daily new cases since 15th October 2021 and single-digit Covid-19 deaths for five days since 19th November 2021.

The next day, November 29, Malaysia recorded of 4,087 daily new cases and seemed to be preparing Malaysia to fall below 4,000 daily new Covid-19 cases, but this objective moved away for the next four days with increases in daily new Covid-19 cases – 4,879 cases on Nov. 30; 5,429 cases on Dec. 1; 5,806 cases on Dec. 2 and 5,551 on Dec. 3.

Yesterday, however, Malaysia recorded the lowest number of deaths in 207 days since May 10 – 17 Covid-19 deaths bringing the cumulative death toll in Malaysia to 30,538 (including 6,181 Brought-in-Dead) Covid-19 deaths.

We are back to the question when we can register triple-digit daily new Covid-19 cases and single-digit daily Covid-19 death. This did not happen during the Prime Minister Ismail Sabri first 100 Days on November 29, but will they be achieved on Khairy Jamaluddin’s first 100 Days as the new Health Minister on Dec. 7, 2021?

It will be tall order for Malaysia to reach the target of triple-digit daily new Covid-19 cases by Dec. 7, 2021 but it is not impossible for Malaysia to record single-digit daily Covid-19 deaths by Dec 7, 2021.

We have to wait and see on Dec. 7 but it is unlikely that we can return pre-Emergency days on January 11, 2021 when we recorded 2,232 daily new Covid-19 cases and daily four Covid-19 deaths.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, 4th December 2021