Wages of employee not being paid, complaints made

Yesterday, Ms. Lee, 19, came to my service center with a complaint, claiming that her employer had not paid her salary (as per video).

Ms. Lee, has worked part time for 3 months, as a receptionist at a hotel in Ipoh, however claimed that her employer did not pay her salary for last month.

According to Ms Lee, her employer has not made SOCSO and EPF contributions all this time, as well.

She was disappointed by the attitude of her employer.

“I aspire to further my studies at university. However, my mother is a hawker and our family cannot afford to pay the tuition fees and cover my daily expenses at the university.

“So, I worked part time for 3 months to earn some income to pay my tuition fees ,” she told us.

The attitude and actions of these sorts of employers have caused many workers in our country to become victims and be strapped with cash. Even so, many employees remain silent and refuse to report these incidents to the Department of Labour (JTK), SOCSO, SIP and the EPF when bullied by employers. Some of them are also threatened by their employers after they report these problems.

Employees’ rights are being eroded due to violations of the law by these sorts of employers.

With this, I urge the employer to return the full salary owed to Ms. Lee, immediately.

Wages earned by employees that are not given on the grounds that the employer is experiencing financial problems or the Covid-19 pandemic, cannot be used as the work has been done.

My secretary has already filed a claim with the Department of Labour, EPF and SOCSO. I would like to make the public aware that the EPF and SOCSO contributions should be contributed even if working part time.

I urge these departments to make a thorough investigation into this case.

During this pandemic there are employers who are not adhering to the Employment law by not paying wages in time and also not contributing to the statutory requirements of an employee’s wages. During this difficult time, an employee needs a safety net and necessary social protection from the Government of the day.

The above case is not isolated. It could be the tip of the iceberg, as times are difficult and hard now.

The Human Resources Ministry should haul up these errant employers to court and prefer criminal charges for disregarding and disobeying the law. If this kind of neglect is happening to Malaysians, just imagine what they would do with foreign workers. Unless employers improve and are honest with workers, the issue of forced labour or modern slavery will be difficult to contain.

M Kula Segaran MP for Ipoh Barat

Media statement by M Kula Segaran in Ipoh on Saturday, 4th December 2021