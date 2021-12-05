Ismail Sabri must retract and apologize for his statement or else it is evident that “Keluarga Malaysia” is merely an empty slogan

I am referring to https://www.malaysiakini.com/news/601788.

It is utterly inexcusable and unforgivable for Ismail Sabri to threaten Sarawak voters that many projects may not be implemented if they make the wrong choice by voting a state administration is different from the central government.

Ismail Sabri’s implicit message is obvious – that is if “you don’t help me, I don’t help you”, which is worse than Najib’s “you help me, I help you” first infamously used in the Sibu parliamentary by-election in May 2010.

From 2010 to 2021, how much longer do Malaysians, especially Sarawakians have to face this type of threats and intimidations?

What Ismail Sabri said yesterday was offensive and obnoxious as it runs afoul of his own “Keluarga Malaysia” slogan.

How can Ismail Sabri claim to be Prime Minister for “Keluarga Malaysia” when development projects will only be approved for Sarawak if the state government is the same as the central government?

Is Ismail Sabri saying and admitting that he has not been fair and even-handed in Budget 2022 and 12th Malaysian Plan towards Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan as these states have state administrations that are different from the central government?

Ismail Sabri must retract and apologize for his statement or else it is evident that “Keluarga Malaysia” is merely an empty slogan. What we have in Malaysia under Ismail Sabri’s administration is “Keluarga Ismail Sabri and his gang”.

Teo Nie Ching MP for Kulai

Media statement by Teo Nie Ching in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, 5th December 2021