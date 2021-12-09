Elections in Sarawak a sham and unfair tactics used against democracy

I landed in Bintulu, Sarawak yesterday.

My primary reason to come here is to assist the local DAP candidates who are running for the state assembly seats of Sarawak, in order to bring positive changes to the people of Sarawak.

A total of 18 candidates from DAP are contesting in the 82 seat state assembly. The election has already been marred by restricting open campaigning.

The incumbent government has a great advantage to reach the electorate as they possess the government machinery, social media influencers, media and funds to go around convincing the voters.

On the contrary the opposition has limited resources and they are crippled as they are unable to reach the people via Ceramahs which are banned.

It’s both ridiculous and difficult to comprehend calling an election but handing out severe disadvantages to one side like this. At the same time, the Federal government is allowing the 100-Day Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family Aspirations) (AKM) at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre 9-12 December.

There are also other big gatherings like weddings, business as usual in wet markets and shopping malls and even stadiums, which are permitted to operate. If these places can open up with SOPs, why can’t open public campaigns (ceramah) be permitted?

It looks like the Federal Government, GPS and relevant authorities have imposed all these restrictions which are unhealthy for a vibrant democracy to function at its maximum.

Needless to say, the Sarawak election should not have been rushed just to avoid the implementation of Undi18, which means that with the automatic voter registration (AVR), anyone above the age of 18, will be eligible to vote.

Because GPS are afraid of those young voices, they rushed for this election and have now even used further unfair tactics to their advantage. It is also totally unnecessary to call for election, during the Pandemic.

I urge the voters of Sarawak not to be carried away by the sweet promises made by GPS. Today the GPS have released its manifesto which emphasises on; “Ensuring stability, prosperity and glorious Sarawak”. Yet despite their bold promises, they are still beholden to BN and PAS. PAS has even now gotten a foothold in Sarawak thanks to GPS.

PAS has been encroaching on the rights of non-Muslims like banning all 4D lottery shops in Kedah, and imposing taxes on coffee shop operators who are selling beer, while threatening to ban the sale of alcohol in Labuan.

Thus a vote for GPS means a vote for PAS. PAS will over time become dogmatic and push its Islamic agenda which will have a profound effect on the non-Muslims.

M Kula Segaran MP for Ipoh Barat

Media statement by M Kula Segaran in Bintulu on Thursday, 9th December 2021