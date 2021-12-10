Ismail Sabri should have insisted that the Covid-19 SOPs be observed or walked away from the 100-day report card event yesterday to show that he was serious about the 23-month Covid-19 pandemic which have accumulated nearly 2.7 million Covid-19 cases and caused over 30,000 Covid-19 deaths

The Prime Minister, Ismail Sabri should have insisted that the Covid-19 SOPs be observed or walked away from the 100-day report card event at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre yesterday to show that he was serious about the 23-month Covid-19 pandemic which have accumulated nearly 2.7 million Covid-19 cases and caused over 30,000 Covid-19 deaths.

In fact, it should be asked how many of the over 30,000 Covid-19 deaths are avoidable deaths, simply caused of sheer incompetence of the health service.

By allowing an event which threw all the Covid-19 SOPs to the winds, Ismail Sabri had failed not only as the ninth Prime Minister, but the nation and the Malaysian people.

In fact, it had rendered the 100-day report card of the Ismail Sabri Cabinet a total failure and a sham.

It showed that Ismail Sabri did not understand the critical importance of winning the war against Covid-19 pandemic and the reason why Malaysia is having the longest Covid-19 wave in the world going back to September last year.

How can Malaysia win in the war against Covid-19 pandemic when we have a Prime Minister who does not understand the importance of the Covid-19 SOPs.

Instead, what we see are bad examples of how the Ismail Sabri government is using the Covid-19 pandemic to commit abuses of power – and a good example is the Sarawak general election where the need to prevent Covid-19 infections are used to prevent the holding of fair, free and clean elections.

I call on Ismail Sabri to apologise to all Malaysians for the shocking event yesterday.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media conference statement by Lim Kit Siang in Miri on Friday, 10th December 2021