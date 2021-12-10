Ismail Sabri should have insisted that the Covid-19 SOPs be observed or walked away from the 100-day report card event yesterday to show that he was serious about the 23-month Covid-19 pandemic which have accumulated nearly 2.7 million Covid-19 cases and caused over 30,000 Covid-19 deaths

The Prime Minister, Ismail Sabri should have insisted that the Covid-19 SOPs be observed or walked away from the 100-day report card event at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre yesterday to show that he was serious about the 23-month Covid-19 pandemic which have accumulated nearly 2.7 million Covid-19 cases and caused over 30,000 Covid-19 deaths.
In fact, it should be asked how many of the over 30,000 Covid-19 deaths are avoidable deaths, simply caused of sheer incompetence of the health service.
By allowing an event which threw all the Covid-19 SOPs to the winds, Ismail Sabri had failed not only as the ninth Prime Minister, but the nation and the Malaysian people.
In fact, it had rendered the 100-day report card of the Ismail Sabri Cabinet a total failure and a sham.
It showed that Ismail Sabri did not understand the critical importance of winning the war against Covid-19 pandemic and the reason why Malaysia is having the longest Covid-19 wave in the world going back to September last year.
How can Malaysia win in the war against Covid-19 pandemic when we have a Prime Minister who does not understand the importance of the Covid-19 SOPs.
Instead, what we see are bad examples of how the Ismail Sabri government is using the Covid-19 pandemic to commit abuses of power – and a good example is the Sarawak general election where the need to prevent Covid-19 infections are used to prevent the holding of fair, free and clean elections.
I call on Ismail Sabri to apologise to all Malaysians for the shocking event yesterday.