Call on Ismail Sabri to release details of 100 Days report card of his Cabinet by revealing what mark each of his Ministry received if he does not want to be “100 Days” laughing stock to Malaysians and the world

I call on the Prime Minister, Ismail Sabri to release details of the 100 Days Report Card of his Cabinet by revealing what mark each of his Ministry received if he does not want to be “100 Days” laughing stock to Malaysians and the world.

If Ismail cannot produce the 100 Day report of card each of his Ministry, and explain how he arrived at the figure of 90 pct score on his Cabinet’s collective report card, then it is just an arbitrary figure like a rabbit he plucked from the hat – which is the job of a magician and not Prime Minister of a country.

One Prime Minister subjected the country to the odium of a “kleptocracy at its worst”.

Are we to have another Prime Minister turning Malaysia into a subject of contempt and merriment because of his clownish behaviour?

The ball is in Ismail Sabri’s court.

Surely, he has asked some professionals to give a score-card of the 100 Days of performance of each of his Ministry, based on which he arrived at the 90 pct score – and that he had not given an arbitrary figure which he could neither defend nor justify?

It is time for Ismail Sabri to shown his poker hand.

Finally, what would be his own score for his “Keluarga Malaysia” concept after his 100 days?

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement (2) by Lim Kit Siang in Miri on Friday, 10th December 2021