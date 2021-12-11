Government should be taking the lead, not setting bad examples!

On one hand, we see the Government under Prime Minister, Ismail Sabri Yaakob organising an event that targeted at a maximum turnout “100-Day Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia” event at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre using all kinds of gimmicks; on the other hand, we see one of its ministers, Khairy Jamaluddin slapping the organiser with a RM1,000 fine. This has once again turned our country into a laughing stock, with the net citizens already mocking about it. Some call it, “Malaysia Boleh,” a slogan initiated by former Prime Minister, Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

And now, some are already comparing and asking why their religious and cultural events were not given the go-ahead but this so-called Putrajaya’s event given the greenlight to proceed?

Surely, Ismail Sabri would have consulted his cabinet before organising the event, and how did Khairy respond to the suggestion? Knowing that the turnout would certainly cause a problem in terms of social distancing, why was this event allowed? Why wasn’t a hybrid event conducted?

The poor organisers would be overwhelmed with their role to organise the events and at the same time control the many entourages with the VVIP ministers, making sure that they complied with the standard operating procedures. I always thought that this is the role of the police especially in a major event like this where crowd control was a priority.

What’s the point of slapping a fine of just RM1,000 on the organisers when the government itself is the host of the event? If all safety measures are put in place, why has the government not approved other events but allow this Aspirasi Keluarga mega event to proceed amidst the current pandemic? This clearly shows that the Government has failed to set a good example for the people.

It is also a case where the right hand does not know what the left hand is doing. I just facepalmed when my constituents raised this question about Aspirasi Keluarga. While medical staff have worked round the clock to take care of the Covid patients, are we doing justice to them, especially when the issue of the medical interns has not been solved.

Can Ismail Sabri please explain?

Lim Lip Eng MP FOR KEPONG

Media statement by Lim Lip Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, 11th December 2021