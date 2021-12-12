Why is Ismail conspicuously silent on his ridiculous 90 pct score for his Cabinet for its Hundred Days performance and the massive and unprecedented violation of Covid-19 SOPs at the 100-Day Report Card event at KLCC

Why is the Prime Minister Ismail Sabri conspicuously silent on his ridiculous 90 pct score for his Cabinet for its first Hundred Day performance and the massive and unprecedented violation of Covid-19 SOPs at the 100-Day Report Card event at KLCC?

Many questions have been asked about these two scandalous events but Ismail Sabri had uttered not a single word.

This is the time for Malaysians to hear Ismail Sabri’s voice on these scandalous events and he cannot continue to keep quiet.

Instead, we have Ismail Sabri doing what no UMNO Prime Minister had ever done before, pleading for continued UMNO support for him him as Prime Minister to enable him to focus on resolving economic and health issues facing Malaysia!

I cannot remember when an UMNO Prime Minister had ever to plead for UMNO support. This is definitely a “first” for Ismail Sabri, which does not promise any great premiership.

Not that he had resolved the Covid-19 pandemic, as he has not been able even to return to the pre-Emergency on January 11, 2021 let alone end the longest Covid-19 wave in the world – going back to September last year.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Sibu on Sunday, 12th December 2021