Puad Zakarshi is proving to be national fraud – making baseless allegations that he knows nothing about, unable to distinguish between right from wrong and pretending not to understand corruption and kleptocracy

The UMNO Supreme Council member, Puad Zarkashi is proving to be a national fraud making baseless allegations that he knows nothing about, unable to distinguish between right from wrong and pretending not to understand corruption and kleptocracy.

His latest outburst against accusing me of being “selective” in pushing for a Royal Commission of Inquiry, saying that I am not the “most hypocritical politician” for being silent on calls for an RCI into other matters, including on former central bank governor Zeti Akhtar Aziz and former minister Nor Mohamed Yakcop’s role in the 1MDB scandal, is the best example.

Let me tell Puad that I have no objection for any RCI into the role of Zeti and Mohd Yakcop in the 1MDB scandal.

Would Puad agree to the establishment of a RCI into the 1MDB scandal, so that the whole story of the “kleptocracy at its worst”, including the role of Najib Razak, Zeti and Nor Mohamad Yakcop, and Puad’s role in trying to cover up the 1MDB scandal before the UMNO/BN Government was chucked out in the 14th General Election on May 9, 2018 could be revealed to the Malaysian public.

Is Puad prepared to disclose how much public funds he had spent inside and outside the country in his attempt to cover up the 1MDB scandal before the 14th General Election?

I had called for an RCI into an alleged plot to arrest former prime minister Najib Razak over the 1MDB scandal in 2015.

This came after a former aide to Najib, Romen Bose, claimed in his book that the plot was foiled by the sacking of Deputy Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and Attorney-General, Abdul Gani Patail the day before the plan was supposed to be carried out.

Is Puad opposed to the establishment of an RCI into Romen Bose’s revelations?

I did not now that Puad is such a simpleton that he believes that UMNO had won a landslide victory in the Malacca general election when UMNO won only an infinitesimal increase of 0.55 per cent of the 2018 votes cast to secure 38.39% of the votes in the Malacca general election on Nov. 20, 2021. Or is he just pretending?

No wonder UMNO is in great trouble, with Puad as one of the leaders who is unable distinguish right from wrong and pretending he does not understand what is corruption and kleptocracy!

I would not waste any more time on Puad if he is unable to answer the questions raised here.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Sarikei on Sunday, 12th December 2021