Ismail Sabri should not allow anyone to post for him on his Facebook as the Prime Minister would be held personally responsible

The Prime Minister should exercise greater control of his FaceBook account and not allow anyone to post for him on his Facebook as the Prime Minister would be held personally responsible.

The best example is the latest posting on the Prime Minister’s Facebook with regard to the Prime Minister’s ridiculous 90 pct score for his Cabinet on its first 100-day performance – which is nothing than scoring its own goal.

In the Prime Minister’s latest Facebook posting, it is claimed that the Prime Minister has his own criteria for scoring the first 100-day performance of his 31 Ministers – 50 percent on a ministry’s core service, minister’s performance assessment (25 percent) and public perception on minister and ministry (25 percent).

How did Ismail Sabri collect public perception on each ministry, as nobody is aware that the Prime Minister’s Office is collecting data for such an assessment!

Finally why is Ismail Sabri unable to give the score for each of his 31 Ministers?

Is Ismail Sabri going to present the score of each of his 31 Ministers on their first 100-day performance to Parliament before Parliament adjourns next week?

If Ismail does not have the individual scores for each of his 31 Ministers, why is he allowing his Facebook to score its own goal?

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement (2) by Lim Kit Siang in Sarikei on Sunday, 12th December 2021