Get real, Ismail Sabri!

With Malaysia’s state of unemployment at 4.3 per cent, and reportedly a total of 705,000 unemployed persons in October, Ismail Sabri Yaakob is probably in a dream, when he declared during the ‘100-Day Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia’ event that some 500,000 people found employment. The prime minister should now explain how the unemployment figure is released by the Department of Statistics Malaysia.

I, for one, would like to know how many of the 705,000 unemployed persons have found jobs based on Ismail’s announcement. Or, is it just another “syiok sendiri” self-praised statement trying to hoodwink the voters before the Sarawak state election on 18 December?

If Malaysia can achieve such a miraculous turnaround in unemployment in the country, Ismail Sabri’s government should form a consultancy to teach the United States of America and the rest of the world how to reduce the high unemployment rates.

I am prepared to give Ismail Sabri a high score if what he claims is not false, but I think it is a figure that is pulled out of thin air, with no government agency to show any evidence to support the figure.

Ismail Sabri should not be blowing the wrong trumpet! He has to prove the figure is real, or he and his cabinet does not deserve another 100 days in government.

Lim Lip Eng MP for Kepong

Media statement by Lim Lip Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, 12th December 2021