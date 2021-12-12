Rebut false and baseless accusations made by Fadillah Yusof

DAP would like to rebut these false and baseless accusations made by Fadillah Yusof yesterday:

1. MA63

When Pakatan Harapan was in government, we tabled the Constitution Amendment for Article 1(2) of the Federal Constitution restoring Sabah and Sarawak’s rightful status under MA63. However, this amendment failed to obtain two thirds majority support in Parliament only because GPS itself ganged up with PAS and UMNO to defeat it. This bill would have been passed two years ago in 2019 if not for MPs from those three parties purposely sabotaging the vote.

In addition, it was also under PH that 17 out of 21 matters on the restoration of MA63 had been resolved by the Cabinet Committee on the Restoration of MA63.

Regrettably, the PH government was toppled soon after. Whatever progress we had achieved within those 22 months was all lost. Now, we are back to square one with the disbandment of the Cabinet Committee and the formation of yet another Committee by the new PN government.

2. Pan Borneo Highway

The Pan Borneo Highway was never cancelled. PH merely removed the project delivery partner (PDP) which was completely unnecessary for a highway project, saving Malaysians nearly RM3 billion. Fadillah is lying outright with a straight face.

With these savings, it would mean more projects and benefits for Sarawakians.

3. Funds for dilapidated schools

The Federal Government under PH allocated RM1 billion to repair and upgrade more than 1,000 schools in rural Sarawak. Moreover, repair works for dilapidated schools in Sarawak are managed by Sarawak’s own Public Work Department (PWD).

The bigger issue is the fact that the Sarawak GPS government has been abusing these funds to build new schools at exorbitant costs, benefitting their crony contractors. For example, in Sarawak’s 2020 state budget, GPS allocated RM29.5 million for SK Ulu Segan Bintulu alone, a school with a mere 250 students. On top of that, GPS also allocated another RM35.7 million for SK Maludam, a school that had just 350 students.

The shocking amount spent on one school alone is simply unjustified and just doesn’t match the number of students enrolled or the facilities that are built. Where has all the money really gone to? GPS should not use school projects to line their own pockets or that of their cronies, all in the name of education!

Fadillah is clearly desperate in spewing such unfounded lies against Pakatan Harapan, which had done a lot more for Sarawak than BN and GPS ever did when they are in Federal Government.

In less than two years, PH doubled Sarawak’s annual grant under Article 112D – with plans to quadruple it over five years. Additionally, PH increased Sarawak’s Development Expenditure to RM4.4 billion in 2020, 40% more than what BN had given Sarawak.

Not just that, PH finally ended BN’s senseless ban on sugar imports. Unlike BN that forced manufacturers in Sarawak to buy sugar from West Malaysia at much higher prices, PH allowed them to import sugar from overseas at far lower prices and save business costs.

Furthermore, it was also under PH that the first ever East Malaysian Chief Justice was appointed, Richard Malanjum. Without a doubt, PH has always been committed to amplifying the voice of Sabah and Sarawak and respecting them as equal partners in our nation.

Therefore, we call upon Sarawak voters to reject GPS as they have failed the people of Sarawak as their leaders are only interested in enriching their cronies and themselves via corruption and abuse of power. Vote DAP and Pakatan Harapan to ensure a strong opposition in Sarawak to provide the necessary check and balance on the government and to protect the rights of Sarawakians.

Chong Chieng Jen Dap Sarawak Chairman

Media statement by Chong Chieng Jen in Kuching on Sunday, 12th December 2021