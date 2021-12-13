Puad should explain how much public funds he misspent to mislead Malaysians and Malaysian students all over the world that the 1MDB scandal never existed when he was Director-General of JASA from March 2015 to April 2018

I have said that I will not waste time on UMNO Supreme Council member, Puad Zakarshi, if he is unable to answer the many queries I have raised about him.

He has not been able to do so, and I have no time for him although he is desperately trying to prove his usefulness to UMNO despite being dropped as an UMNO candidate for Batu Pahat parliamentary constituency in the 2018 general election – after being defeated in the 2013 general election.

However, Puad should explain how much public funds he had misspent to mislead Malaysians and Malaysian students all over the world claiming that the the 1MDB scandal never existed when he was Director-General of JASA from March 2015 to April 2018, drawing a salary even more than a Cabinet Minister to carry out the UMNO propaganda job.

It would be intriguing to find out what is the total amount of public funds which were abused by Puad and other public personalities in the Najib government to mislead the Malaysian public over the 1MDB scandal.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement (2) by Lim Kit Siang in Sibu on Monday, 13th December 2021