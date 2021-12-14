Khairy will be destroying his own credibility and political future if he forces through the draconian and unscientific Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Amendment Bill with excessive million-ringgit fines and compounds and disproportionate seven-year penal penalties on Thursday

The new Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin will be destroying his own credibility and political future if he forces through the draconian and unscientific Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Amendment Bill with excessive million-ringgit fines and compounds and disproportionate seven-year penal penalties on Thursday.

Although Khairy had done quite a good job in his first Hundred Days on Dec. 7 as compared to other Ministers as he had ended the crazy upsurge of daily Covid-19 cases and daily Covid-19 deaths (which might have reached by today cumulaltive totals of five million Covid-19 cases and 100,000 Covid-19 death if the crazy upsurge had not been stopped), we are still a great distance from ending the third Covid-19 wave in Malaysia, which has become the longest Covid-19 wave in the world going back to September last year.

In fact, we have not even returned to the pre-Emergency Days before January 11 when daily new Covid-19 cases were in the 2,000+ region.

Is the government looking for an excuse for Malaysia becoming one the worst performing nations in the world in the 23-month Covid-19 pandemic.

The forcing through of the draconian and unscientific Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Amendment Bill on Thursday will a day of infamy for it would prove two things:

Firstly going against all his statements that Malaysians must learn to live with Covid-19 as we cannot eliminate the virus;

Secondly, that nothing has changed in Malaysia despite the signing of the confidence-supply-reform (CSR) memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Prime Minister Ismail Sabri and the four Pakatan Harapan leaders, which is supposed to usher in a more consultative form of government.

Khairy should withdraw the amendment bill and consult not only with MPs and political parties, but all the relevant medical bodies and NGOs on the amendment Bill or face the prospect of having the bill opposed in a division (the first case after the signing of the CSR MoU) and re-table an amendment bill in the next meeting of Parliament.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, 14th December 2021